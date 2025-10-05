Live blog: Trump, Hegseth, SECNAV to attend 'Titans of the Sea' celebration at Naval Station Norfolk Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump is attending an event at Naval Station Norfolk celebrating the United States Navy's 250th birthday, where he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

Thousands of sailors and military members are expected to attend the event, officially titled, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13.

The visit comes just days after Hegseth and Trump addressed hundreds of the top ranking military commanders, who were called to Quantico, Va. on Tuesday to hear the Secretary of Defense, called Secretary of War by the administration, outline his views on the culture of the U.S. military.

We'll be updating story throughout the day with information, video footage and images from the event.