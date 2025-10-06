'Fury never seen before:' Trump touts Navy's strength, perseverance at 250th birthday celebration in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump celebrated the Navy's 250th birthday at Naval Station Norfolk Sunday afternoon, touting its strength and perseverance in a 45-minute speech to sailors, leaders, and veterans.

Thousands attended the event, officially dubbed America's Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, celebrating the Navy's rich history. The event came about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13.

First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom Trump has named Secretary of War, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan joined Trump before his remarks.

In his speech, Trump broached many topics, from praise for the Navy's dedicated service to new investments in military might.

Watch related: National Anthem kicks off speakers at Navy 250th celebration

National Anthem kicks off main event at Titans of the Sea Navy celebration

Praise for 250 years

Kicking off his speech, Trump praised the Navy for its 250 years of service to the United States.

"From the American Revolution until today, the story of the U.S. Navy is a tale of loyalty, sacrifice and commitment, stretching back 250 years," Trump said.

Trump thanked sailors, veterans, and Navy families, commending them for their dedication.

He hailed the Navy's toughness.

"The instant [a] U.S. carrier, cruiser or destroyer breaks across the horizon, every tyrant and adversary on the planet knows their choice is very simple," Trump declared. "It's leave America in peace or be blown up in fire and fury never seen before."

Trump gave shout-outs to a few GOP Congressmen and women, including Virginia 2nd district Rep. Jen Kiggans, calling them "Congress warriors."

He did not acknowledge Republican candidate for governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, who was reportedly in attendance, and outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin spoke at Trump's campaign event at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake in summer 2024. Trump has not endorsed Earle-Sears.

Watch: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says 'unity of purpose', not diversity, is Navy's strength

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says 'unity of purpose', not diversity, is Navy's strength

An end to 'wokeness'

While the Navy's history and tradition were felt thoughout Trump's speech, he occasionally dipped into politics. He discussed his in-effect change of the Department of Defense to the Department of War (though the official name of the department would still require an act of Congress), and his recent promise to end "wokeness" in the military.

Trump said he had a conversation with Hegseth about changing his title to secretary of war because he views the defense title as "woke."

"And as I told our generals and admirals last Tuesday, we are getting wokeness the hell out of our military," Trump said.

Trump and Hegseth delivered this message to hundreds of senior military leaders and officials on Tuesday at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses senior military officials

"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris," Hegseth told the stoic crowd on Tuesday. "As I've said before and will say again, we are done with that."

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, a former Marine who served for six years and two tours, responded on Tuesday, saying Hegseth's "comments questioning DEI risk undermining the cohesion that has always been central to mission readiness.”

Watch: SECNAV steps up to the podium for Titans of the Sea celebration

SECNAV steps up to the podium for Titans of the Sea celebration

$1 trillion investment

Trump said his administration plans to spend $1 trillion on the military.

In the Navy, this money will go towards shipbuilding and revitalizing shipyards. Trump also said he plans to give raises to sailors and service members.

"I'm supporting the across-the-board pay raises," Trump said. "We're going to be building lots of ships and doing a lot of things that you haven't seen happen for 35 years. We'll soon revitalize our once great shipyards with hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments."

With a promise for new investments, Trump went on to highlight how recruitment in the Navy is soaring, expressing how this was not happening a year ago: "We had a dead country. And today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world by far."

Outside the gates

Watch related coverage: Protesters await outside Naval Station Norfolk during Trump visit

Protestors speak out while Trump visits Norfolk for Navy 250th birthday event

Trump and his speech were greeted warmly by the crowd, where cheers and applause flowed freely following many of his exclamations; however, WTKR News 3 also spoke with protesters from two groups Sunday: one seen at the Norview Avenue overpass on I-64 in Norfolk, the other at Gate 5 outside Naval Station Norfolk.

The groups aimed to raise awareness on various issues ranging from immigration policy to government funding concerns as the federal government shutdown nears the end of its first week.

"It is time for us to come out to come together. Let's stand up. Let's fight back," one protester said.

Trump largely kept his speech on the military message, but took a few shots at his detractors and political opponents.