Barack Obama to Rally in Norfolk for Abigail Spanberger as Virginia Governor’s Race Tightens

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Norfolk on November 1 to rally support for Democratic candidate for governor Abigail Spanberger, as Virginia’s high-stakes race enters its final stretch.

Obama’s visit comes as a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll shows Spanberger leading Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears by seven points — 49% to 42%. It’s the first major poll since leaked text messages from Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones surfaced, suggesting that a former Republican House speaker and his family be shot. The controversy dominated campaign coverage and intensified the race.

For many Democrats, Obama’s return to Virginia marks a critical effort to boost enthusiasm in the closing days of the campaign.

“I think it’s good he's coming here to support Abigail Spanberger,” said Mary Balonick, a supporter preparing to attend the rally.

Not all voters see the latest numbers as decisive. Several Sears supporters, who declined to speak on camera, told News 3 they remain confident, saying national issues and voter turnout will ultimately decide the election.

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in this week, telling reporters he supports “the Republican candidate” when asked about a possible endorsement for Sears.

Political analyst Eric Claville says Obama’s visit could play a major role in re-energizing Democratic voters who may have grown complacent.

“As we know, former President Barack Obama, Obama is still the rockstar of the Democratic Party,” Claville said.

Claville says Obama’s presence is designed to highlight federal policy differences and motivate voters who oppose Republican-led initiatives.

"As relates to the federal policies and the impact of those policies, both from Congress Republican control, and also from the White House — this is an opportunity that the Democrats see for them to give their biggest voice against those policies,” he explained.

Democrats, Claville added, have learned from past elections that momentum isn’t enough to win Virginia.

“Democrats are saying to themselves we’re not gonna take 2016, 2024 or 2021 here in Virginia for granted. It all depends on who comes out and votes on Election Day or by the end of Election Day.”

Obama’s visit, Claville said, could provide the final spark Democrats need.

“I believe that the former president is here in order to get the votes out — in order to galvanize around a message against those policies, and the Democratic agenda.”

Obama’s rally in Norfolk is part of a statewide push to energize voters ahead of Election Day. Both campaigns say this final stretch could determine which way Virginia leans when the polls close.