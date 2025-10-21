Broad Creek playground nearly engulfed in flames

NORFOLK, Va. — A playground at Broad Creek Legacy Park in Norfolk was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon, leaving a community without a recreational space that was built only a couple of years ago.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner of East Princess Anne and Majestic around 1:30 p.m. Fire completely consumed the playground equipment, according to photos released by the fire department.

Park rangers confirmed the playground had been constructed just two years ago. The structure is now condemned and crews plan to remove the damaged equipment Tuesday.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

