Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 17

Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne looks ahead to Saturday's Royal Rivalry showdown with James Madison and breaks down some key plays in last weekend's loss at Marshall.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For just the second time this season, Old Dominion takes the field looking to bounce back from a loss and the Monarchs will do so against an arch rival.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne gets us ready for the Royal Rivalry showdown in Harrisonburg with James Madison. The silver and blue has yet to take down the Dukes as FBS foes, but has come close the last two years. Coach Rahne discusses JMU's strengths, including a defense that ranks among the top units in the country. ODU's Sun Belt-leading offense will battle the Dukes' top league defense, setting the stage for a fun afternoon.

The Monarchs are coming off a 48-24 loss at Marshall this past weekend and we're breaking down some of those key plays with Coach Rahne.

The Old Dominion Coach's Show airs each Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk (formerly WGNT) through the end of college football season.

ODU and James Madison kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fans who can't make the trip to Harrisonburg can catch the game on ESPNU.

