Trial begins for man accused in death of Norfolk State student Jahari George

NORFOLK, Va. — Tears filled a Norfolk courtroom Monday as the trial began for Cameron Brown, the man accused of killing Norfolk State University student Jahari George in 2023.

Family members of the 20-year-old student held hands and wept as prosecutors replayed the moments that changed their lives forever. Police-worn body camera footage showed the chaos after the shooting, with officers rushing to help as friends screamed for help inside a parked car.

Prosecutors told the jury the shooting happened on Sept. 2, 2023, near Gate House Road and Majestic Avenue, just across from Spartan Suites—off campus from Norfolk State University. They said George and three friends, including his girlfriend, were sitting in a parked car after the NSU–Virginia State football game when someone opened fire.

According to prosecutors, Brown fired the shots that killed George. They plan to use cell phone records and location data to place Brown at the scene that night, arguing the case shows how “being in the wrong place at the wrong time” turned deadly.

The defense, however, says Brown is not the shooter. Attorneys claim another man—identified as Anthony Pugh—was the one who pulled the trigger. They argue Pugh has a motive to lie, saying he’s been offered leniency in another case in exchange for his testimony. The defense told jurors that cell phone data alone cannot prove Brown fired the shots.

Several of George’s friends took the stand Monday, including his girlfriend, who broke down in tears as she recalled the moments leading up to the gunfire. She testified that two cars passed by slowly before shots rang out.

The trial is expected to last several days, with testimony scheduled from Norfolk Police, Norfolk State University Police, cell phone data experts from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, and the Norfolk medical examiner.

Cameron Brown is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related firearm charges.