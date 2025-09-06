How you can support local food banks during Hunger Action Month

NORFOLK, Va. — September is Hunger Action Month, and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore tells News 3, food insecurity continues to rise across the region.

According to Feeding America, nearly 20% of children were reportedly food insecure as of May 2025.

In Hampton Roads, the latest data shows one in eight residents are food insecure, with one in three children in the area potentially going to bed hungry.

"I would say again that data is two years old but even from two years ago we're seeing increases," explains Christopher Tan, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Many of our partner agencies, we have 227 across our communities which serve people every day, they are seeing 10 to 20 to 30% increases in their lines over the last year."

The food bank currently can make 10,000 meals an hour when operating, but to meet growing demand, they would need to produce 30,000 meals an hour. To address this gap, the organization is planning a new facility in Virginia Beach.

"That building is about providing more nutritious meals for those in need. We've outgrown the current facility that we're in so it's about the limitation of the amount of food we can bring in and the amount of donated food we can receive," said Tan.

Leaders report they are currently fund raising and close to finishing the design for the new building.

Those interested in helping in the foodbank's mission can participate in Hunger Action Day on Tuesday by wearing orange, donating, or volunteering time to help pack meals.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.