Vigil held for teen who was shot, killed on 35th Street in Norfolk last Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Loved ones are gathering in Norfolk Tuesday night to hold a vigil for the 17-year-old boy who police say was shot and killed last Friday on 35th Street.

A teen died following a shooting in Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police shared that based on their preliminary investigation, the deceased was a 17-year-old boy.

Around 12 p.m., police received a call to the 800 block of West 35th Street. At the scene, they pronounced a male dead.

Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

"The future is gone," Bilal Muhammad, with Stop the Violence, said. "He probably had good dreams, good aspirations, where he wanted to go in life."

Muhammad, who lost his own son to gun violence, said it's heartbreaking to hear this happen to another family.

"Please, members of the family, if you haven't been connected like you should be, connect," Muhammad said. "Because that mother, that father, the siblings, they need support."

News 3 has a reporter attending the vigil at Richard Bowling Field Tuesday night. This article will be updated with more information.