17-year-old pronounced dead on 35th Street in Norfolk; police investigating as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A teen was pronounced dead on 35th Street in Norfolk Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police shared that based on their preliminary investigation, the deceased is a 17-year-old boy.

Around 12 p.m., police received a call to the 800 block of West 35th Street. At the scene, they pronounced a male dead.

Further details about the circumstances of the teen's death have not been released at this time.

News 3 will provide updates as new information comes in.