Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

17-year-old pronounced dead on 35th Street in Norfolk; police investigating as homicide

Top Stories: Friday, July 18
Poster image (18).jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — A teen was pronounced dead on 35th Street in Norfolk Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police shared that based on their preliminary investigation, the deceased is a 17-year-old boy.

Around 12 p.m., police received a call to the 800 block of West 35th Street. At the scene, they pronounced a male dead.

Further details about the circumstances of the teen's death have not been released at this time.

News 3 will provide updates as new information comes in.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway