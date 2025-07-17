Parents expected to spend less this year on school supplies

NORFOLK, Va. — Pencils, notebooks and backpacks are just a few of the things that can quickly add up when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

Experts suggest parents will be spending less this year, according to a recent survey.

Sixty-three percent of parents will be doing back-to-school shopping this year. Parents are expected to spend around $389, which is less than the $506 spent last year.

Big-name stores like Walmart and Target are offering deals; even Amazon has some online, but experts say it’s better to compare prices across the board.

“Parents are making those intentional swaps; they’re stacking savings, and they’re using those cash-back rewards to make those purchases go even further. So, the stress is there, and even though we are seeing people spending less, they’re just being strategic,” said Stephanie Carls, RetailMeNot savings expert.

To help locally, the Norfolk Health Department will be having a back-to-school community day where you can get a little bit of everything from school supplies to physicals.

“It’s the start of our back-to-school season, so we’ll be doing mass immunizations a couple of times,” explained Keia Spence, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, clinic director. “We really need this in this era because things are so up in the air, and no one really knows what’s going to happen. So the more resources you know about, the better.”

The back-to-school community day will be on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norfolk Department of Health. Registration is not required.

Virginia Beach Public Schools will also be having a back-to-school care fair at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on August 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free backpacks will be given to the first 4,000 students, and students can receive free haircuts, vision screenings, school entry physicals and required school vaccinations for seventh and 12th graders.

Transportation will be provided for those who may need it at select locations.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.