Investigation underway after detached trailer hitch crashes through windshield, injuring woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was seriously injured earlier this week when a trailer hitch detached from a truck and collided with her vehicle. Virginia State Police (VSP) are now searching for a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck believed to be connected to the incident.

The accident occurred on Interstate 64 around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The damaged vehicle has drawn attention to the potential hazards posed by unsecured loads on the roadway.

VSP spokesperson Sergeant Michelle Anaya explained the agency's protocol for ensuring trailers and loads are properly secured.

“There is a code section called failure to secure load, and a trooper has to observe the violation to write the violation,” Anaya stated.

However, she noted that this situation presents unique challenges, saying, “It’s hard to determine if the item that came off the truck came off the hitch, or if it came out of the pickup truck, or if the pickup truck ran over it as debris.”

In light of this incident, AAA was consulted about the frequency of accidents caused by debris or unsecured loads. While specific data was unavailable, a spokesperson indicated that AAA has picked up 12 bags of trash filled with road debris along Virginia Beach Boulevard within a few months.

Ryan Adcock of AAA offered advice for defensive driving.

“Make sure you’re not following the car in front of you too closely, so if something comes off the car ahead or is already on the road, you have enough time to react,” Adcock recommended.

VSP confirmed that the incident will not be classified as a criminal investigation, and no arrests will be made at this time. It remains unclear whether the truck driver was aware of the trailer hitch detaching during the incident.