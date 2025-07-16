Trash truck's forks damage 200+ feet of Downtown Bridge Tunnel ceiling

NORFOLK, Va. — All lanes of the Downtown Bridge Tunnel were closed for about an hour Wednesday after a trash truck's forks hit the ceiling, causing it to get stuck in the tunnel, state police say.

This happened when the truck was traveling on I-264 westbound around 4:30 p.m.

State police shared a picture of the truck while it was stuck in the tunnel. The picture shows its forks — parts of a trash truck that are mounted on the front and used to lift dumpsters — scraping along the tunnel's ceiling.

Shortly before lanes reopened, state police said crews were trying to deflate the truck's tires to get it out of the tunnel.

State police say about 229 feet of the ceiling tiles were damaged, and engineers are working to assess the overall impact.