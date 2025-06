CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This morning, police are investigating a shooting in Chesapeake that left one man injured. Police responded to reports of gunshots heard around 4:40 a.m. at the 3200 block Border Road.

We're told officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time. The incident remains under active investigation.