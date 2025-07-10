Man shot twice during robbery involving three masked suspects: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times early Thursday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 1:37 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of S. Military Highway. Chesapeake police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was transported to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say three Black males wearing ski masks entered a trailer and demanded money, according to Chesapeake police. One of the suspects fired four or five rounds, hitting the victim twice. Several individuals were inside the trailer at the time of this incident, according to witnesses.

Chesapeake police say they searched the surrounding area with no results. The investigation is ongoing.