Chesapeake families find affordable childcare options as school year approaches

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With school starting soon, many Chesapeake families are searching for affordable childcare options.

Jamie Childress, a father of two children ages 9 and 16, knows the difference quality childcare makes for working families.

"It's one less thing I have to manage and worry about and set timers and schedules for, particularly after school," Childress said.

Childress also serves as vice president of youth development for the YMCA in Hampton Roads. He said the support his family receives has significantly impacted his children's development.

"Just knowing that they're in an environment where they're playing with their friends, they're socializing, they're exercising — it gives me peace of mind as a parent," he said.

For more than 25 years, the YMCA has partnered with Chesapeake Public Schools and other districts to help families. The program operates before and after school, running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Our programming is really critical. It provides a gap for families and for kids who need structure after school," Childress said.

In Chesapeake, 1,400 students attend the before- and after-school programs, many located inside the schools. The YMCA also offers financial assistance.

"At the Y, we have an open door scholarship program in which families qualify for financial assistance to receive a lower rate based on their family size and income," Childress said.

Spots remain available for enrollment. Information about registration can be found by clicking the link, here