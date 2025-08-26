Chesapeake 'dancing deputy' with young girl is your feel-good video of the day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A moment captured on video featuring a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy during a community event over the weekend got the attention of the sheriff's office — and many more people on social media.

The video depicts a young girl at the Cuffee Community Center dancing it up with the deputy, who matches her move-for-move.

"This is how I'd like my kids to be able to view and trust officers!" wrote Paradish Smith, whose niece appeared in the video. "Not all cops are bad."

The sheriff's office saw the post and reshared on its Facebook page with a comment:

"Deputy Saunders couldn’t resist joining a young star on the dance floor. Moments like these remind us that building trust and relationships often starts with a smile or in this case a few dance moves."

