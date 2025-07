CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire near Military Highway resulted in a lane closure Wednesday morning, according to the News 3 traffic map.

News 3 cameras show Chesapeake fire crews on the scene, near a burned auto repair shop in the 2900 Block of S. Military Highway. Westbound lanes were closed as a result.

The initial lane closure was first reported around 6:00 a.m., but they have since been reopened.

News 3 has reached out to Chesapeake Fire Department for more information about this incident.