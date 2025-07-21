Hampton Roads Community Action Program launches whole family innovation lab in Chesapeake to address poverty

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) has opened a new Whole Family Innovation Lab in Chesapeake, aimed at breaking down barriers of poverty and providing fresh starts, as well as second chances, for individuals in the city.

The initiative was launched last week and is designed to assist residents with an array of challenges, including finding housing, gaining employment, and accessing essential resources.

Tiffany LeGette, who oversees the Virginia Cares program within HRCAP, explained that the organization operates two reentry programs.

“We go into the jails before our clients exit,” LeGette said. “We assess their needs, interests, and the types of services they require, whether they have family support or rely solely on us and community advocates.”

Virginia Cares serves individuals after their release from incarceration, offering tailored support similar to that provided to those transitioning back into the community.

The Whole Family Innovation Lab represents a significant step forward in HRCAP's mission to break the cycles of poverty in Chesapeake by facilitating access to crucial services and support for those in need.

