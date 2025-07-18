Chesapeake City Council considers housing development amid traffic concerns on Elbow Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council is reviewing plans to develop more housing on Elbow Road, raising concerns among local residents about existing traffic issues.

Nichole Perry, a longtime resident of the Greenbrier area, expressed her frustrations with traffic congestion in the mornings and during evening rush hours.

"It’s just packed when you drive down past Atlantic Shores," she said.

Earlier this week, the city council approved the rezoning of 39 acres at 1504 Elbow Road, known as the Hugo Property, to allow for the construction of 137 residential units.

Perry voiced concerns about whether the road would be widened to accommodate the new residents.

"Are they going to make it bigger? And also, are they going to make it scalable for new homes to be built in this area?" she asked.

City officials have assured residents that a plan to widen Elbow Road has been in development for several years as part of the Elbow Road Widening Phase II Project, a $30 million initiative. This project will create two twelve-foot lanes in each direction, improve drainage, and add paved shoulders.

"The existing road network was adequate for the development that was approved," a city representative stated. They indicated that the proposed housing units would not impact the road's level of service.

Additionally, a related project to replace a bridge near the city limits is set to begin construction later in 2024. This new bridge will be higher and wider than the current structure.

However, the Elbow Road Widening Project has faced delays due to environmental considerations at the project’s eastern end near Stumpy Lake. The design is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

Residents are eagerly awaiting more information on housing development and road improvements as the city navigates these changes.