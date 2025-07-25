Driver ejected, killed after colliding into guardrail on I-64: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver died after hitting a guardrail at a high speed on I-64, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 7:16 p.m., police responded to a single-car crash on I-64 eastbound near Greenwood Drive. At the scene, VSP says they found 32-year-old Justin Vieira suffering from serious injuries. He later died after being taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

Based on initial gatherings, Vieira was driving eastbound on I-64 at a high speed when he lost control and ran off the roadway. He then hit a guardrail, causing his vehicle to flip several times in the air, which resulted in Vieira being ejected — the car subsequently landed on top of him, according to VSP.

VSP says Vieira was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of this collision, they added that alcohol was not a contributing factor.