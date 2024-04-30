Portsmouth police hold R.E.S.E.T walk days after 10-year-old boy dies from stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Tuesday night, the Portsmouth Police Department held their Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma Walk, better known as a R.E.S.E.T. Walk.

On Friday April 26, 10-year-old Keontre Scott was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Police confirmed that the stray bullet that struck Keontre was the result of a dispute between teenage girls in the neighborhood.

Detectives are still looking for the person of interest, 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks. They have arrested 31-year-old Shawnday Nakisha Ross and charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Portsmouth 10-year-old boy shot, killed by stray bullet after teen girls' dispute: PD Danielle Saitta

The walk on Tuesday starts at the intersection of Bainbridge Avenue and Farrugut Street, the same area where Scott was shot.

Scott is the eighth child to be killed by a firearm this year in the Hampton Roads area.

In the days following the shooting, Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins released this statement:

"I met with the mother and extended family of the young boy, whose life was tragically taken, and they were distraught over their son’s death. As the top officer of the Portsmouth Police Department, I am outraged over another young life taken over neighborhood disputes, where juveniles turn to guns to settle differences. As the Chief of Police, I can assure you that we are doing—and will do-- everything we can to find everyone responsible for the loss of this young life and let the perpetrators have their day in court."

An anonymous tip regarding this homicide can be reported to police by calling 1-888-LOCK-YOU-UP.