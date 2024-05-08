Watch Now
Virginia Beach teen charged with murder, accused of killing 16-year-old

Posted at 10:42 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 10:42:50-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teen has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen to death Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Virginia Beach, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police say.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bryce Lane, police say.

When officers got there, they found a 16-year-old from Virginia Beach who had been shot to death, police say.

Officers and detectives later found and arrested the teen suspect, police added.

It's unclear what led to the violence.

Following the shooting, Police Chief Paul Neudigate emphasized the importance of securely storing guns.

“A 16-year-old losing their life to another 16-year-old with a gun; we cannot accept this as the normal for our community, but unfortunately this is the reality.”, said Chief Neudigate. “The abundance of unsecured firearms in homes and unlocked vehicles allows easy access to those who should not possess them. I urge parents and guardians to actively check their children’s rooms and belongings for firearms, and if found, surrender them to the appropriate authorities. Please help us be proactive in saving lives.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

