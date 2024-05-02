Teen who was shot by deputy after pointing gun at people in Yorktown arrested, charged

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A teen boy has been arrested about three weeks after he pointed a gun at people and was subsequently shot by a deputy, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says.

The 17-year-old was arrested on the following charges, according to the sheriff's office: one charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, one charge of reckless handling of a firearm, one charge of juvenile in possession of a firearm and three charges of brandishing a firearm.

The assault on a law enforcement officer is a felony charge.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Yorktown on Sunday, April 14, in the 400 block of Arcadia Loop in the Clairmont Apartments, officials say. The boy was 16 years old when the incident happened.

Deputies say that night, they got calls from people who said the boy pointed a gun at them. One caller had claimed the suspect pointed the gun's laser sight at their face, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the boy inside a car with a gun in his lap. They tried to get him to step out of the car without the gun, but instead, he pointed the gun at deputies, the sheriff's office says.

He later exited the vehicle with the gun and a cellphone in hand and started waving the gun around, the sheriff's office says.

"He actually pointed it in the direction of deputies," Sheriff Montgomery said. "When he did that, one of my deputies who was on scene with one of our issued rifles, fired three rounds — two of the rounds struck the individual and once he went down, deputies moved in, secured the firearm that he had, and we immediately began first aid."

He was then taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office says.

The boy is scheduled to appear in court today.

