Juvenile injured during shooting in York County, sheriff's office says

Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 14, 2024
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting involving law enforcement in York County.

A Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 6:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Arcadia Loop.

"Deputies were dispatched to a call for an armed subject who was brandishing a firearm. Upon our arrival we found him barricaded in a vehicle," the sheriff's office said in its post.

The sheriff's office said a juvenile male went to the hospital "to treat injuries sustained from the shooting."

No other details were immediately available, and the sheriff's office said it would provide more information as soon as possible.

