PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A girl is injured after she was stabbed overnight in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth police.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Dale Drive, police say. There, officers found the girl, who had been stabbed, police say.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated, police added.

News 3 has a crew on this story today. This article will be updated with more information.