Man injured in early morning shooting: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk said they were investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers said they received reports of the incident at around 5 a.m.

The shooting took place in the 7900 block of Shore Drive

Officers said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.