Police in Chesapeake investigating two Friday shootings, one deadly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake say they responded to two shootings within a few minutes of each other on Friday. A man died in the second shooting.

According to police, the first call came in around 7:50 p.m. for a shooting on Great Bridge Boulevard just south of U.S. 17.

There, police say they found a man lying on the ground in the dairy section of a grocery store and that he had been shot.

Investigators say they learned the man had left his home on Seapines Run to get away from the suspect who shot him.

He's expected to survive, but according to police the suspected shooter was able to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Closer to 8 p.m., police were called to the Deep Creek area of the city on Sea Palling Lane for a shooting.

Officers say they found a man at the scene who had been shot and killed.

Police are investigating these separate incidents and ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.