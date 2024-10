NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting sent a man to the hospital Sunday night in Norfolk.

On social media, police said the call came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hunter Street. That's between Church Street and Tidewater Drive.

Police said the man had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no immediate details on suspects or what led up to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.