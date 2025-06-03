Arrest made 1 month after woman was found dead in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been charged and accused of murdering a woman who police found dead inside a Newport News home back in April, according to the city's police department.

David Anderson, 30, of Newport News, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Imani Parrish, 28, also of Newport News.

Police say officers were sent to the 600 block of Antrim Drive on April 30 around 9 p.m. in response to a report of an unresponsive person. There, officers went inside a home and found Parrish, who was not breathing. She died at the scene, police say.

Police then opened a homicide investigation, citing the "suspicious nature of [Parrish's] injuries."

Anderson's next hearing is July 3.