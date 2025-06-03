Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Arrest made 1 month after woman was found dead in Newport News home

Top Stories: Thursday, May 1
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been charged and accused of murdering a woman who police found dead inside a Newport News home back in April, according to the city's police department.

David Anderson, 30, of Newport News, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Imani Parrish, 28, also of Newport News.

Police say officers were sent to the 600 block of Antrim Drive on April 30 around 9 p.m. in response to a report of an unresponsive person. There, officers went inside a home and found Parrish, who was not breathing. She died at the scene, police say.

Police then opened a homicide investigation, citing the "suspicious nature of [Parrish's] injuries."

Anderson's next hearing is July 3.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway