Hopewell man and his dog shot to death, police chief says

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man and his dog were shot and killed in Hopewell on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's police chief.

The shooting happened in the area of Piper Square Apartments around 4 p.m. Police identified the victim on Thursday morning as Endraqus Thomal Range.

Hopewell Police Chief Greg Taylor confirmed to Crime Insider Jon Burkett that Range was homeless and a veteran.

Dayon Elijah Williams, a 21-year-old Hopewell man, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and animal cruelty.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube