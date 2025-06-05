2 minors arrested after Bethel High student says they were robbed at bus stop

HAMPTON, Va. — Two minors are under arrest after a Bethel High School student says they were robbed while waiting at a bus stop Thursday morning, Hampton police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

This happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive, police say.

School officials confirmed that the minor who was robbed is a Bethel High student, although it's unclear if the juveniles accused in the incident are also students. Information about charges they may face is not available yet.

In a message to families, shown below, Bethel High School Executive Principal Tanya Howard said safety precautions were put in place at the school following the reported robbery.

Good morning, this is Tanya Howard, the executive principal at Bethel High School. At Bethel, we take the education and safety of our students very seriously. As such, I would like to inform you of a situation.



This morning, we were informed of a reported off-campus incident involving a Bethel High School student who may have been the victim of an alleged robbery while waiting at a bus stop near Goldsboro Drive and Orcutt Avenue. The Hampton Police Division responded promptly and is actively investigating the situation. At this time, we understand that suspects have been apprehended.



The families of the students who were present at the bus stop are being contacted personally by school staff.



Out of an abundance of caution, we have arranged for our weapons detection canines to be present at Bethel High School today, along with an increased police presence to provide additional reassurance. Please know that there is no threat to the school, and teaching and learning are continuing as normal.



The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure our schools remain safe. We appreciate the partnership with our students and families. Thank you.

This article will be updated as we learn more.