Newport News Police arrest man after officers found a dead woman in his home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of 75th Street.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. Newport News Emergency Communications received a call about an unresponsive woman in the 1000 block of 75th Street.

When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Emma Carolina Lopez-Navarre inside the home and she was not breathing.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Lopez-Navarre had been involved in a domestic assault with an adult male known to her.

47-year-old Javier Hernandez-Orellana was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with second-degree homicide.