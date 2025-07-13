2 charged in Mathews County arson that killed 2 in alleged murder cover-up

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly house fire in Mathews County that is being investigated as a double homicide and arson.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday, July 11, in the 17000 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway.

When first responders arrived, they found the front of a residential structure in flames. Firefighters made emergency entry and pulled two individuals from the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Chad Wayne Ashford and 56-year-old Audrey Elaine Hudgins Mowrar, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say both had multiple suspected gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they believe the two were shot and killed on Thursday, July 10, and the suspects returned the following night to set the house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Virginia State Police Criminal Investigations Division, which assisted in processing the scene. Investigators used digital evidence, public tips, and Flock license plate reader technology to track a suspect vehicle to the City of Newport News.

Newport News Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to a news release. The suspects fled on foot but were detained shortly afterward. Additional evidence was recovered in Gloucester Point with help from a K9 unit with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Lacey Ann Horsley of Gloucester County and 33-year-old Carol Paul Cormier Jr. of Mathews County, the sheriff's office said. Both are being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

Cormier is charged with:

Two counts of second-degree murder

Two counts of using a firearm in the commission of murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Burning or destroying a residential home

Horsley is charged with: