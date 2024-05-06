Portsmouth police investigating after fatal shooting, crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were investigating after a fatal shooting that involved a vehicle crash Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Ave.

On scene, the officers said they found Zavier Tyrone Allen Johnson III, 28, with life-threatening injuries.

Medics transported Johnson III to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (757) 292-8536 or call the tip line at 1-999-LOCK-U-UP.