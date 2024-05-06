Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth police investigating after fatal shooting, crash

police
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:35:29-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were investigating after a fatal shooting that involved a vehicle crash Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Ave.

On scene, the officers said they found Zavier Tyrone Allen Johnson III, 28, with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk Police car

Suffolk

22-year-old killed in crash in Suffolk

Foster Meyerson
9:38 AM, May 05, 2024

Medics transported Johnson III to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (757) 292-8536 or call the tip line at 1-999-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway