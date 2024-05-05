22-year-old driver fatally crashes: Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they were investigating after a fatal crash early Sunday.

Officers said they were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash at around 4:00 a.m. on May 5.

The driver was identified as Montrell Anthony Bailey, 22, of Suffolk.

Police said the crash happened in the 7100 block of westbound South Quay Rd., near the intersection of O'Kelly Dr.

Police said they closed the section of roadway while they were investigating.