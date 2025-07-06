Two adults, three kids displaced after two-alarm house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Marshal's office is investigating after a house fire late Saturday night in the 1700 block of Macedonia Ave. That's off Crittenden Rd. in the Hobson area of the city.

According to the Suffolk Fire Department, the fire was reported at 11 p.m.

Watch: Arrested Suffolk firefighter accused of setting fire to firetruck: Court docs

Arrested Suffolk firefighter allegedly set fire to firetruck: Court docs

When firefighters got to the house, they found "heavy fire and smoke" in the front.

After 45 minutes fighting the fire, efforts to fight it from inside were stopped and all firefighters were ordered to get out of the house. A "defensive operation and second alarm" was ordered.

The fire was under control just after 12:30 Sunday morning. No one was injured, according to the fire department.

Watch: Apartment fire in Suffolk leaves one injured, two displaced

Apartment fire in Suffolk leaves one injured, two displaced

Two adults and three kids are displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of early Sunday morning.