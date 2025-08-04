Firefighter injured, two displaced following Suffolk house fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — A house fire, which started early Monday morning, led to two people being displaced along with a firefighter being injured, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 3:49 a.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 5900 Block of Old College Drive. Upon arrival, crews say they witnessed heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. The fire, which was located in the garage, was beginning to spread to the living space and attic, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The fire was placed under control nearly an hour later, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital to treat his non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office will investigate fire's cause and origin.