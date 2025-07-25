4 cats, 1 dog killed in mobile home fire on Porterfield Lane: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults and one child are without a home following a mobile home fire on Porterfield Lane Thursday night, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Four cats and one dog were also killed in the fire.

The fire chief shared that firefighters went to the 1400 block of Porterfield Lane, arriving on scene at 9 p.m., where they found a mobile home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire tried to spread to several vehicles and a nearby home, so firefighters focused on extinguishing the flames from the outside, the fire chief explained. They got the fire under control at 9:13 p.m.

The mobile home was severely damaged, the fire chief said. Two vehicles were also damaged, with the nearby home only having heat damage on the outside.

The three people displaced did not need assistance from American Red Cross.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the fire.