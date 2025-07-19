Lightning Strikes Home causing fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 block of W. Liberty Springs Road for a house fire Friday night.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the second floor and roof.

Fire investigators say lightning struck the house, and the occupants were alerted by smoke alarms. Crews were able to contain the fire, but officials say the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the second floor and attic.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say one adult was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

