As temps plunge, VDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay home

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are working through the bitter cold Monday night to keep roadways clear as melting snow raises the risk of refreeze across Hampton Roads.

Roads in Suffolk were wet but mostly free of snow by evening, though officials warned that dropping temperatures could quickly turn slush into black ice.

VDOT spokesperson Brittany McBride said crews have been preparing interstates since the weekend and continue to work around the clock to stay ahead of the freeze.

“With all these winter weather events, the safest place to be is inside,” McBride said. “We definitely ask people to limit nonessential travel and stay off the roadways to let our crews address the roads.”

McBride said the most common issue they see during winter storms is drivers failing to adjust their speed or following distance.

“People are driving way too fast for the conditions and not leaving enough space between cars,” she said.

Suffolk resident Jaiden Wilson, who made a short drive to work at Harris Teeter, said he’s heard the same warning repeatedly from customers throughout the day.

“A lot of people told me, ‘Be safe on the roads,’” Wilson said. “A lot of people tend to drive like it’s a normal day, and that can be very detrimental to other drivers and themselves.”

With temperatures expected to fall overnight, any remaining moisture could freeze into a near-invisible hazard.

Wilson said he has never driven on black ice but knows to take it slow.

“It is very dangerous, of course, but best to go slow, if anything,” he said.

Officials echoed that message: slow down, pay attention, and give yourself time to get where you’re going.

VDOT crews plan to continue monitoring and treating roads through the night.