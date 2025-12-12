All lanes open on US-58 Holland Corridor, speed cameras coming down

SUFFOLK, Va. — All travel lanes are now open on the Holland Corridor along US 58 in Suffolk, marking a significant milestone as the major road improvement project approaches its finish line.

The speed cameras that have monitored the construction zone are set to be removed early next year when the project is completed, according to city officials.

"We should be finished early next year, hopefully in January with everything done and at that point the speed limit will be resume back to 45 and the speed cameras will be taken down," Conner said.

Mitch Conner, a civil engineer 3 and project manager for the city of Suffolk, said most of the road work is wrapping up.

We've been covering this project since 2024, the speed limit's been lowered for safety.

"The speed limit remains 35 and that there is work going on some of it is signal working may not be obvious to the traveling public," Conner said.

Crews are currently finishing pipe work from Staley to Kenyon Road as part of the final phase.

The project widened US 58 from four to six lanes and added several safety improvements, including a multi-use path, a 5-foot sidewalk, and signal upgrades.

"We removed a lot of medium breaks and there use to be a center turning lane especially down through this corridor and that's been removed, a lot of the crossovers have been removed," Conner said.

When complete, the city says drivers will see improved safety and traffic flow for the thousands who use this road every day.