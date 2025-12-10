Volunteers prepare 15,000 wreaths for Suffolk veterans cemetery ceremony

SUFFOLK, Va. — Volunteers from local organizations and high schools spent Tuesday unboxing wreaths and loading them into trucks in preparation for this weekend's ceremony at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

The Horton Wreath Society has begun preparations for their annual ceremony at the Suffolk cemetery, with more than 15,000 wreaths destined for veteran headstones.

"Right now we are unboxing and un-fluffing and getting them all prepared to get reloaded onto trucks and to head to the cemetery for this weekend's big event," said Kelly Armon, president of Horton Wreath Society.

Students from Grassfield and Nansemond River high schools volunteered their time to help with the preparations. The work couldn't be done without these dedicated volunteers.

"I've been doing the wreaths and unpacking and I came over here because we were done unpacking the wreaths and I did boxes and cut them up," said a Grassfield freshman student.

For many students, the work carries deeper meaning beyond the physical preparation.

"The sense that we can give to them the veterans that we know that, they're still here and we can, not see them but feel them," said Colten, a Nansemond River student.

The JROTC students see the significance in their volunteer efforts.

"I think it symbolizes a lot and I really do think this is a great thing," said Julynne Altidor.

Saturday's ceremony will see each of the 15,000 wreaths placed on a veteran's headstone at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, honoring those who served their country.