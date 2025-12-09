Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 155  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

How Suffolk firefighters rescued a horse stuck in mud

How Suffolk firefighters rescued a horse stuck in mud
597027693_1214984327444079_543288533031623155_n.jpg
597868610_1214984334110745_3282719254642154876_n.jpg
597644512_1214984340777411_4350031344557469667_n.jpg
597607786_1214984337444078_6728937457508232931_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 33-year-old horse stuck in the mud was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon, according to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to Crittenden Road to find the horse stuck in a swamp about 30 yards from the road, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Using chainsaws, the crew cleared a path for the rescue. A veterinarian sedated the horse, allowing it to be secured and pulled out of the mud with a special sled.

After an hour of veterinary care, the horse was able to stand and walk back to the barn, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive