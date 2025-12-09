How Suffolk firefighters rescued a horse stuck in mud

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 33-year-old horse stuck in the mud was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon, according to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to Crittenden Road to find the horse stuck in a swamp about 30 yards from the road, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Using chainsaws, the crew cleared a path for the rescue. A veterinarian sedated the horse, allowing it to be secured and pulled out of the mud with a special sled.

After an hour of veterinary care, the horse was able to stand and walk back to the barn, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.