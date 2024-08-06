US-58 in Suffolk to be expanded to 6-lane highway, growth coming to the area

On one of the region's most heavily traveled highways, thousands of drivers hope to have a faster commute to work, thanks to an expansion project.

US-58 is being expanded to a 6-lane highway for a 3 mile stretch. It’s currently four lanes, with two lanes going westbound, and two lanes going eastbound. That's just one part of the project.

"Adding turn lanes and making signal improvements. We’re adding a 10-foot bike path and sidewalks on the eastbound side. We’re having businesses pop up like the Dollar General, WaWa, Royal Farms. This is a big growing area," Mitch Connor, a project engineer said.

More than 55,000 drivers travel on US-58 each day.

"This is our primary east/west corridor out of Hampton Roads, Route 58. It will help accommodate more traffic. Not alleviate more traffic," Connor said.

The area along US-58 is steadily growing.

"Look around. Look at all this construction going on. We got a WaWa, a Taco Bell. Then the Rite aid building is empty and someone’s going to be moving in that," David Tooley, a Hampton Roads driver said.

"Suffolk was named by Smart Assets as one of the top 100 fastest growing cities in the U.S. It was ranked 78th, Jennifer Moore with the city of Suffolk said.

Now, more than 100,000 people call the city home.

"It's a lot of traffic out here, especially when you go to work. I come over here every day to go to work and traffic is terrible out here. It’s gonna be good for them to expand it. I drive from north Carolina and work in Suffolk," one driver said.

The city of Suffolk says the widening project for 3 miles should be complete by December 2024.