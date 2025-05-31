Shooting on Shoulders Hill Road leaves woman dead, Suffolk Police searching for suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are searching for a man following an overnight shooting in Suffolk that left one person dead. Police say officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to the 5600 block Shoulders Hill Road for reports of a shooting.

Police say a woman was found dead at the scene. Two other individuals were shot and transported to the hospital, where they are expected to survive.

We're told police identified 35-year-old Derrick Corbett as the suspect in the shooting. Corbett faces multiple charges, including one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of shoot/cut/stab in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident or the where Corbett may be is urged to contact the police.