Sweetly Supporting Local in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — If you’re looking to support local and you have a sweet tooth, Suffolk may be you best bet.

In an effort to highlight the local culinary scene, Suffolk Tourism launched Sweets Week, where local businesses like Gourmet Burger Bistro could show off their skills.

“Having this opportunity to participate in Sweets Week has definitely helped us get the word out to our customers for them to taste the desserts here,” shared Erica Mahoney, Co-owner of Gourmet Burger Bistro.

She tells News 3, the award-winning home-made menu features more than just burgers. They make everything from scratch. From their sauces to their wings and cakes. Mahoney says it’s been nice seeing customers old and new, especially with tariffs causing changes and affecting the restaurant industry.

“Yes, prices are rising,” explained Mahoney. “And we are trying to do our best to make sure the customer is minimally impacted.”

Mahoney shares with News 3, she is hopefully business will continue to do well as customers continue to enjoy what they have to offer in Suffolk and across Hampton Roads, as they plan to expand.