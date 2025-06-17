Tree falls onto Suffolk skilled nursing facility, three injured

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three residents of a skilled nursing facility were injured after a tree fell onto the building in Suffolk on Monday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived at the skilled nursing facility on the 2500 block of Purden Boulevard at 6:38 p.m. and found a large tree tore through the roof of the building. Three rooms were damaged, two with substantial damage. The injured residents were evacuated with the help of staff members. The three residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth resident was taken to the hospital with a condition unrelated to the incident. Firefighters searched the building and did not find any trapped residents. The remaining fourteen residents are being relocated to another nursing facility.

The fire marshal deemed seven rooms uninhabitable. The damage was isolated to one wing of the nursing facility. The skilled nursing home's management is working with the fire marshal, Neighborhood and Community Development, and Dominion Energy to isolate power and ensure that the fire alarm and fire suppression systems are functioning properly.