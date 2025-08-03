New Suffolk day care homes aim to ease child care costs for families

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new program in Suffolk will offer parents more affordable child care options with the launch of several licensed family day care homes.

Five licensed family day care homes are opening in Hampton Roads — four in Suffolk and one near the Suffolk-Chesapeake line. The initiative, led by Minus 9-5, Ready Region Southeastern, aims to expand access to affordable child care.

The program, part of Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, helps individuals start day care services by providing licensing support and equipment, including cribs.

Executive Director Jane Glasgow said family day care homes often operate with lower costs, which can reduce expenses for parents.

“A center is about $18,000 a year, which is astronomical and unreachable for many families. Family day homes tend to be smaller and have less overhead, making them often a little bit less expensive for families,” Glasgow said.

The licensed homes can care for children as young as 8 weeks old and up to 5 years old.

Parents interested in securing a spot at one of the family day care homes can email glasgoje@odu.edu.