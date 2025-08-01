1 dead, 2 injured following 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Boulevard: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man has died and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Boulevard on Friday morning, according to Suffolk Police.

Police say they received a call around 8 a.m. on Friday about an accident involving multiple vehicles at the 3900 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

Officers went to the scene and found a crash involving three vehicles, including two cars and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), police stated.

Officers pronounced one person dead in the first car, police said. Another person was found in the same car with serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

Police shared that a third person in the second car was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the CMV was not injured.

The crash shut down the 3900 block of Whaleyville Boulevard in both directions for almost six hours, police said. The area has since been reopened.

Police identified the man who died in the crash as 69-year-old Alvin Lee Ward from Suffolk.

Police are still investigating the crash.