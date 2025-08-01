Two charged in Suffolk investigation into 6 dead & 22 neglected horses

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people have been charged in connection with a Suffolk investigation involving over 20 neglected horses and six dead horses discovered on a property in January, police said.

Janet G. Aston, 72, and William L. Shelton, 81, were charged in July with 96 counts each, including failure to provide care for agricultural animals, police detailed. They were arrested on Aug. 1.

Ashton's and Shelton's arrests come after an investigation on Jan. 26, 2025, when officers found six dead horses and 22 others suspected of neglect on a property on Buckhorn Drive, police said. The deceased horses were at various stages of decay.

The dead horses were taken to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for necropsies.

Multiple search warrants were executed at the location in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive and other nearby properties owned by the same individuals.

A Suffolk ordered the impoundment of the 22 horses and they were subsequently relocated.

Police said they were working with a state veterinarian and an independent veterinarian to evaluate and treat the remaining horses.